Video: Massive Water Stream Erupts From Manhattan High-Rise
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
A startling scene unfolded in Manhattan on Wednesday as a massive stream of water cascaded from the side of a high-rise building. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media platform X, occurred at a building situated on Eighth Avenue near 42nd Street.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published April 5th, 2024 at 00:11 IST