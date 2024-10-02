Published 07:11 IST, October 2nd 2024
VIDEO: Passenger En Route Dubai Captures Missiles Fired from Iran Toward Israel Mid-Flight
A footage captured by a passenger onboard a flight that was headed to Dubai shows a Barrage of Missiles being launched from Iran towards Isarel.
Passenger En Route Dubai Captures Barrage of Missiles Being Launched from Iran towards Israel From Flight | Image: Republic
