Video: Trump Officials Smash Car Window to Detain Undocumented Guatemalan National

US immigration officers reportedly detained a Guatemalan national in New Bedford, despite his claim of having no criminal record. This comes amid heightened scrutiny under US President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

A mobile footage recorded by his wife shows the exact moment when the agents smashed the car window and forcibly removed the man.

The couple was sitting in their car on Monday when ICE agents approached them. The agents demanded he get out of the car. He said he was waiting on his lawyer, and that's when an agent smashed his window. In the video, the couple was heard telling the officers in Spanish they were awaiting their lawyer and asking if there was an arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, Trump has announced that he may launch soon - a ‘self-deportation program’. This is an extended effort by Trump, for a crackdown on illegal immigrants. As part of this soon-to-be-launched ‘self-deportation’ program, the US President will be providing money and flight tickets to the illegal immigrants, for them to leave the country voluntarily.

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview with Fox Noticias that aired on Tuesday, Trump emphasized that his administration's current priority is removing individuals involved in violent crimes, such as murder. However, he indicated a more lenient approach for others living in the US without legal status, suggesting that those he deems “good” people might have a path to return in the future. This marks a notable departure from his previously hardline rhetoric on immigration.

Donald Trump vs Harvard University

In another news, the US President has suggested that Harvard University could risk losing its tax-exempt status if it continues to promote what he described as political, ideological, or extremist views influenced by terrorism. He implied that the institution might need to be treated as a taxable entity if such actions persist.

He said in a post on Truth Social, “Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting “Sickness?” Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!”