Advertisement

Truong My Lan, the 67-year-old chair of Van Thinh Phat real estate company, has been sentenced to death by a court in Ho Chi Minh City. This verdict came as a culmination of her involvement in what has been dubbed Vietnam's biggest fraud case, amounting to a staggering $12 billion, nearly 3% of the country's 2022 GDP.

Lan's arrest in 2022 marked a significant milestone in Vietnam's ongoing anti-corruption drive, known as the 'Blazing Furnace' campaign. Her illicit activities spanned a decade, from 2012 to 2022, during which she allegedly manipulated the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank and funneled funds through a network of ghost companies, alongside bribing government officials.

Advertisement

Van Thinh Phat, one of Vietnam's wealthiest real estate firms, has seen its reputation tarnished by Lan's actions.

Market continues to struggle

The repercussions of her fraud have reverberated throughout the country's real estate sector, leading to the withdrawal of approximately 1,300 property firms in 2023 alone.

Despite efforts by developers to entice buyers with discounts and incentives, such as gold gifts, the market continues to struggle. Vacancies in prime locations, including Ho Chi Minh City's city centre, persist, signaling the profound impact of Lan's fraudulent schemes.