Viral: In the event that an animal becomes orphaned and is placed in human care, it is crucial for rescuers to offer it a "childhood" that closely resembles the one it would naturally have under a mother's care. A video that went viral showed an abandoned baby kangaroo hopping around a woman's bedroom, possibly to take advantage of the warm environment.

A baby kangaroo is seen hopping around in the video that was posted on X, the former Twitter platform, while a woman is seen lying in bed. The video garnered 50 Lakh views with 50,000 likes since being posted. Cute and humorous quotes from other users flooded the comment section. "It seems like a hyperactive mix of a puppy and kitten," wrote one user.

An orphaned baby kangaroo, who was adopted, is happy in his new home. 🦘😊 pic.twitter.com/xI72yeVcEB — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 11, 2024

Kangaroo babies need 24-hour care, and their comfortable surroundings allow caretakers to mimic the safety that their mothers would have provided. Women reportedly adopted the four-month-old kangaroo this week after its mother was struck by a truck in Australia. The infant was discovered by his dead mother's side of the road.