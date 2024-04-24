Advertisement

A Florida couple's attempt to defraud the lottery system backfired spectacularly when their scheme unraveled due to a critical oversight. Kira Enders and Dakota Jones, from Pensacola, Florida, devised a plan to claim a whopping prize of Rs 8.33 crore by tampering with lottery tickets. Their intricate plan involved tearing up two tickets and carefully reassembling them to create a winning combination. However, their efforts hit a roadblock when they failed to match the serial numbers of the scratch-offs, leading to their swift apprehension.

According to reports from the Pensacola News Journal and FOX, Enders presented the altered ticket at a Florida Lottery office on March 1, only to have officials quickly identify it as a "non-winner." Despite warnings about the legal consequences of ticket tampering, Enders persisted in her pursuit, even contacting authorities to inquire about the ticket's status. This prompted Special Agent Richard Pisanti to instruct her to visit the lottery office on March 11.

Upon their arrival, both Enders and Jones were promptly detained and subjected to interrogation. Enders initially attempted to explain away the discrepancies by claiming the ticket had been damaged by rain and subsequently taped back together. However, under further questioning, they eventually confessed to their fraudulent activities.

Enders revealed that she intended to split the ill-gotten winnings with Jones and utilize her share to open a salon. Both individuals were released from custody on April 19 after posting bonds of Rs 16,65,907 and Rs 14,57,668, respectively. They are slated to appear in court on May 10 to face charges related to their botched lottery scam.

