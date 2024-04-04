Advertisement

A new Guinness World Record has been broken with a big margin today. Ma Hui, a 35-year-old man from China, has shattered the previous record for the longest time spraying water from the mouth by a remarkable margin.

In an incredible feat captured on video and shared on Guinness World Records' official Instagram handle, Ma Hui can be seen consuming a staggering 4.5 litres (1.1 US gallons) of water before commencing his attempt. With precision and control, he proceeds to spray the water continuously from his mouth into a bucket for an impressive 5 minutes and 51.88 seconds.

This accomplishment far surpasses the previous record of 56.36 seconds, held by Kirubel Yilma from Ethiopia since 2016. According to Guinness World Records' guidelines, for an attempt to be considered valid, the water must be spurted or sprayed from the mouth without any dribbling. Once the water stream breaks or stops, the attempt concludes.

The official Instagram handle of guinnessworldrecords posted this video with a caption that reads, “Longest time to spray water from the mouth ⏱️⛲💦 5 min 51.88 secby Ma Hui.”

People in the comments shared their reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, “Bro where does he get so much water.”

A second one said, “Fountain man is here.”

A third user replied with a question, “Wow! He even stopped like the way a tap out of water would stop.”

