Viral: Job Applicant Delivers Pizza With Resume, Fixed Links And Scores Interview Points

The job market is getting competitive everyday and finding yourself in a good company is very tough for the youngsters. Everyone is trying to pick different techniques to feature in the eyes of the hiring person. People create attractive resumes, digital portfolios and personal websites to showcase their experience and previous work.

But have you ever heard that someone delivered their CV to the CEO of the company? Well everything happens for the first time and in this case one job seeker pushed his limits and he delivered his job application along with a pizza at the company's office. Matthew Parkhurst, the CEO of New York-based stratum Antimetal shared this in a post on X and said that the person is “100% getting an interview.”

"Another internship application - came to our office and dropped off a pizza with his resume," wrote Matt on X.

David's gesture didn't go unnoticed. Not only did he deliver a delicious pizza to the Antimetal team, but he also went the extra mile by addressing a technical issue in the company's documentation.

"Even pushed a PR to fix two links in our docs prior," Matt added.

This combination of creativity and initiative left a lasting impression on the hiring team.

Matt was so impressed with the way the job applicant dropped off his application that he said he would be ‘100% getting an interview,’ the post stated.

The neatly written job application included a thoughtful message expressing David's excitement about the opportunity and his determination to contribute to the team's success.

"Hey, Antimetal team. Congrats on the recent launch! Inspired by Antimetal’s brief stint as a slices as a service company, please enjoy this pizza. I’ve also brought a copy of my resume for the engineering intern position. I am super excited by the opportunity and am driven to do what it takes," David's application read.

David's clever tactic didn't stop there. He strategically used the pizza as a conversation starter and a way to entice the hiring team to explore his work further.

David's clever tactic didn't stop there. He strategically used the pizza as a conversation starter and a way to entice the hiring team to explore his work further.

The impact of David's approach quickly spread beyond the office walls. After the post gained traction on social media, it garnered over 2.9 lakh views and sparked a flurry of reactions from impressed netizens.

“Nah this is not an interview this is an automatic job offer,” one individual commented.

To this, the CEO responded, “There’s more to filter than just effort.”

Others praised David's attention to detail and communication skills.

“I’m more impressed that he made sure to make his letter very clear and readable,” one comment read.

“Great marketing and good handwriting over typed documents for that ultimate touch,” echoed another.

Despite the overwhelming positivity, some couldn't help but wonder if David might be overqualified for the position.

“He seems overqualified,” one person observed.

Nonetheless, the consensus remained overwhelmingly supportive of David's innovative approach.

“Really cool!” shared another user, encapsulating the sentiment of many.

David's pizza delivery may have started as a bold move to stand out in a competitive job market, but it has since become a prime example of how creativity, initiative, and a dash of marketing savvy can make a lasting impression.

