Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

VIRAL: Man Admits To Stealing 18-Carat Gold Toilet 'America' Worth Rs. 50 Crore From Blenheim Palace

A UK man admitted stealing an 18-Carat gold toilet ‘America’ worth more than 50 crore rupees from Blenheim Palace, a 300-year-old building.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Man Admits To Stealing 18-Carat Gold Toilet 'America' Worth Rs. 50 Crore
Man Admits To Stealing 18-Carat Gold Toilet 'America' Worth Rs. 50 Crore | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A weird piece of news has surfaced on the internet in which a man has admitted to stealing a gold toilet worth Rs 50,36,23939 from Blenheim Palace. This is a 300-year-old country house located in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England, as reported by The Guardian. This 18-carat toilet was part of an art exhibition in September 2019. 

This lavish lavatory is named ‘America’ and worth 4.8 million points, which is equal to Rs. 50 crore, and it was created by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan. The place, Blenheim Palace, has a lot of historical significance. This is the birthplace of the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill. 

Who Stole The 18-Carat Gold Toilet?

The man who stole this lavatory, named James “Jimmy” Sheen, is aged 39 and belongs to Wellingborough. He has pleaded guilty to burglary, handed over the stolen things, and conspiracy to commit burglary at the Oxford Crown Court. This toilet, which was fully functional, was plumbed out while it was in the exhibition, which caused flooding and damaged the historical 18-century palace of Woodstock. 

Sheen is currently serving a 17-year sentence for various thefts, which include the theft of tractors worth 400,00 pounds and trophies from the National Horse Racing Museum. Three other men have denied the charges related to this robbery, and they will go on trial in February 2025. 

 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

Viral

