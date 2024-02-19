Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

Viral News: Café Owners Dismiss Waiter Over 8 Lakh Rupee Tip, Sparks Controversy - Read More

A generous tip of ₹ 8 lakh on a modest restaurant bill of ₹ 2,000 has ignited a firestorm of controversy in Michigan’s Benton Harbor, read entire story below

Rishi Shukla
Viral News: Cafe Owners Dismiss Waiter Over 8 Lakh Rupee Tip, Sparks Controversy
Viral News: Cafe Owners Dismiss Waiter Over 8 Lakh Rupee Tip, Sparks Controversy | Image:Instagram/@masonjarcafe_
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A generous tip of ₹ 8 lakh on a modest restaurant bill of ₹ 2,000 has ignited a firestorm of controversy in Michigan’s Benton Harbor.  

The café owner, who initially shared the incident on Instagram, has since taken drastic action by dismissing the employee involved.  

However, far from settling the matter, the move has only served to fan the flames of debate, with the internet ablaze with furious reactions in the comment section. 

A jaw-dropping act of generosity or a misguided gesture? The saga began with an eye-catching tip of Rs.8 lakh left on a bill totalling a mere Rs2,000 at a café in Benton Harbor, Michigan. 

The incident quickly gained attention after the café owner shared it on Instagram, where it went viral within days. 

The café owner is in the news once again, this time announcing the dismissal of the employee responsible for accepting the extraordinary tip. 

While the reasons behind the termination remain undisclosed, the move has sparked intense backlash and debate across social media platforms. 

The decision to fire the employee has ignited a storm of controversy online, with many questioning the café owner's actions and ethics.

Screengrab from comment section

Social media users have flooded the comment section with a mixture of outrage, disbelief, and support, further fuelling the heated discussion surrounding the incident. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

ViralWorld News
