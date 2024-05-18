Viral Post: Reddit Roars In Support Of Employee Who Says Boss Prioritizes Work Over Wellbeing

Advertisement

Nowadays, the news of being abused and getting bad treatment in the workplace by bosses is coming every day. And in this series, one more instance is going viral on the social media platform Reddit. In this post, the Reddit user claims that the boss mistreated him as he asked for time off because of an injury to a torn ligament. The post has gone viral on the website. The employee got a reply from his boss, and he said that he is making it really hard to get the “general jobs” done.

The user also posted a screenshot of the conversation with his boss, in which he informed him about the torn ligament.

He also added a caption in the comments and wrote, “So background, I work maintenance for a couple of big private schools, my manager is 70 and can't do shhhiiiiit, I'm full time, we hired another guy to work three days Nd he immediately cut down to one day, that guy only does projects, no general maintenance, so we hired another casual too, that was two weeks ago and he has called in sick everyday. So I basically by myself hold it together, I rolled my ankle today at work and can't walk without a nasty limp, instead of acknowledging how valuable I am, I get treated like a pest for being injured.”

The post has 2,800 upvotes on the application after sharing and garneringmany comments.

People’s Reactions in the comments section:

“Oh no, how dare you get injured! Won't somebody please think of the shareholders?”

“If my role is of such significance that my absence is undesirable to the company, then I should be paid an amount such that my absence from work is equally undesirable to me.”

“Cool I’m just gonna go home and deal with it his unbearable pain, thanks for the well wishes.”

“I wouldn't even physically bring the note in, I would mail it in (you're not supposed to be up nd around, a reasonable enough excuse) and they'll get it when they get it.”

“If me being there is so important to anything getting done, then I think you should pay me more."

“Respond with “Oh, thanks for letting me know about your schedule. I’ll drop it off.”