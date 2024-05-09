Advertisement

A recent social media post has ignited a wave of conversation about legroom on flights, with Ryanair at the center of the discussion. The post, shared by a user known as "The Last King" on a microblogging platform, showcased the discomfort experienced by a passenger due to limited leg space during a Ryanair flight. Accompanied by a photo of the passenger sitting with crossed legs, one foot touching the front seat, the post humously stated, "Ryanair, I’ll come with my own legroom next time."

@Ryanair I'll come with my own legroom next time. pic.twitter.com/aSBIZb9uJY — 👑The Last King👑 (@LordMakenzi)

This simple yet resonant complaint swiftly garnered attention, racking up over 6.3 million views as it circulated across the internet. seizing the opportunity, Ryanair responded with its trademark wit, replying, "Come with your own plane next time."

come with your own plane next time 🤨 https://t.co/Be68vyNIIa — Ryanair (@Ryanair)

The exchange triggered a cascade of reactions from netizens, each offering their take on the situation.

One individual remarked, "They sell seats, not legroom. You’re welcome," highlighting Ryanair's no-frills approach to air travel.

Another chimed in, stating, "Judging from this photo, I think it’s plenty," suggesting that the legroom provided was sufficient.



A third questioned, "Did you pay for extra legroom?" probing into the passenger's choice of seating.

And a fourth quipped, "Who crosses their legs on a plane?" expressing surprise at the passenger's relaxed posture.



This exchange encapsulates the ongoing debate surrounding airline comfort and the trade-offs passengers often face. While budget airlines like Ryanair prioritize affordability and efficiency, passengers sometimes find themselves contending with cramped quarters. Nonetheless, Ryanair's quick-witted response demonstrates the airline's ability to engage with customers on social media, adding a touch of humor to an otherwise mundane exchange.

