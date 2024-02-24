Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away, Hugging Her | WATCH

A viral video has surfaced on social media where a male Koala is seen mourning holding and hugging her fellow Koala, the video leaves netizens numbs, watch more

Rishi Shukla
Viral video of male Koala mourning for her female Koala
Viral video of male Koala mourning for her female Koala | Image:X/viral
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A viral video has surfaced on social media where a male Koala is seen mourning holding and hugging her female koala. In an emotional bid male koala is hugging her female partner lying under the tree.

The emotional video is said to be from the “Coromandel valley, south east of Adelaide”. The video is widely spread across social media platform X, with over 20.6m views and counting.

Advertisement

Koala also known as Koala bear is a native species to Australia. Koala is a vegetarian animal, an adult koala consumes about 200 to 500 grams of leaves every day. A Koala can sleep up to 20 hours a day, making him one of the laziest animals on earth.

Koala's curved sharp claws help him climb trees, is one of the reasons why koalas often found residing on trees and hardly come down on surface area.

Advertisement

Watch Viral Video Here:

The viral video of koala mourning for her female partner was shared on social media X by @gunsnrosesgirl3. The comment section of the video post is filled with emotional messages. One user calls it ‘Heartbreaking. Animals love and grieve’, another user says ‘Precious and sad all at the same time.’

screengrab from comment section

The viral video shows that animals understands emotions way more than us humans.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP, Cong Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. BAI to conduct first Coaches Development Program

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  3. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Big Setback For Congress as 55 Leaders Join BJP in Maharashtra

    Politics News11 minutes ago

  5. Scorsese To Aid Film Heritage Foundation In Restoring Film Ghatashraddha

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo