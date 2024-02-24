Updated February 24th, 2024 at 20:29 IST
Viral Video: A Male Koala Mourning Its Female Friend Who Passed Away, Hugging Her | WATCH
A viral video has surfaced on social media where a male Koala is seen mourning holding and hugging her fellow Koala, the video leaves netizens numbs, watch more
- World News
- 2 min read
A viral video has surfaced on social media where a male Koala is seen mourning holding and hugging her female koala. In an emotional bid male koala is hugging her female partner lying under the tree.
The emotional video is said to be from the “Coromandel valley, south east of Adelaide”. The video is widely spread across social media platform X, with over 20.6m views and counting.
Koala also known as Koala bear is a native species to Australia. Koala is a vegetarian animal, an adult koala consumes about 200 to 500 grams of leaves every day. A Koala can sleep up to 20 hours a day, making him one of the laziest animals on earth.
Koala's curved sharp claws help him climb trees, is one of the reasons why koalas often found residing on trees and hardly come down on surface area.
Watch Viral Video Here:
The viral video of koala mourning for her female partner was shared on social media X by @gunsnrosesgirl3. The comment section of the video post is filled with emotional messages. One user calls it ‘Heartbreaking. Animals love and grieve’, another user says ‘Precious and sad all at the same time.’
The viral video shows that animals understands emotions way more than us humans.
Published February 24th, 2024 at 20:29 IST
