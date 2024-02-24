English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Viral Video: Abandoned Chimpanzee Born With Broken Ribs Reuniting And Hugging With Human Couple

A video of them getting back together is currently a wonderful illustration of the pure bond that exists between people and animals.

Pritam Saha
Abandoned Chimpanzee Reuniting With Human Parents
Abandoned Chimpanzee Reuniting With Human Parents | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: On the internet, a heartwarming video of a young chimpanzee reconnecting with its human parents has won hearts. The heartbreaking life story of the saved chimpanzee was also disclosed by the Twitter user who posted the video. When a human couple found the infant chimp, it had pneumonia and was born with broken ribs. The animal, abandoned by its mother, was loved and cared for by the human couple. The adopted parents placed the chimp in a controlled environment, most likely under the supervision of animal specialists, as it started to grow.

The couple does, however, appear to make it a point to see the little chimpanzee on a frequent basis. A video of them getting back together is currently a wonderful illustration of the pure bond that exists between people and animals. In the video, the woman is embraced by the chimp as soon as it is released, hugging her tightly. He walks away and approaches the man to give him a hug in the next instant. 

Advertisement

It was a year ago that the video was first posted by Tansu Yegen. The video was recently re-shared on X, formerly Twitter, by "Nature Is Amazing," along with the caption, "This baby chimp was born with broken ribs, had pneumonia, and was abandoned by his own mother. He received affection and care from a human couple. When he sees them again, he responds in this way..." Over six million people have watched the video on the microblogging platform since it was shared. An overwhelming number of individuals have praised the touching relationship that the chimpanzee and human couple enjoy.

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

2 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

3 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

3 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

13 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

13 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

14 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

17 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

18 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

20 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

21 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lotus Technology makes modest Nasdaq debut

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Viral Video Shows Group Of 50 Baboons Biting And Tearing Apart A Leopard

    World12 minutes ago

  3. Rishabh Pant eager to reunite with Delhi Capitals' fans in IPL 2024

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Nikki Haley Says ‘Donald Trump Will Not Win 2024 General Election’

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Amid ‘Rasta Roko’ Protest, Jarange Accuses Shinde Govt of Using Tricks

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo