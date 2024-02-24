Advertisement

Viral: On the internet, a heartwarming video of a young chimpanzee reconnecting with its human parents has won hearts. The heartbreaking life story of the saved chimpanzee was also disclosed by the Twitter user who posted the video. When a human couple found the infant chimp, it had pneumonia and was born with broken ribs. The animal, abandoned by its mother, was loved and cared for by the human couple. The adopted parents placed the chimp in a controlled environment, most likely under the supervision of animal specialists, as it started to grow.

The couple does, however, appear to make it a point to see the little chimpanzee on a frequent basis. A video of them getting back together is currently a wonderful illustration of the pure bond that exists between people and animals. In the video, the woman is embraced by the chimp as soon as it is released, hugging her tightly. He walks away and approaches the man to give him a hug in the next instant.

This baby chimp was born with broken ribs, had pneumonia, and was abandoned by his own mother.



A human couple raised him and showed him love.



This is how he reacts whenever he sees them again… pic.twitter.com/MlWdVpXld5 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 23, 2024

It was a year ago that the video was first posted by Tansu Yegen. The video was recently re-shared on X, formerly Twitter, by "Nature Is Amazing," along with the caption, "This baby chimp was born with broken ribs, had pneumonia, and was abandoned by his own mother. He received affection and care from a human couple. When he sees them again, he responds in this way..." Over six million people have watched the video on the microblogging platform since it was shared. An overwhelming number of individuals have praised the touching relationship that the chimpanzee and human couple enjoy.