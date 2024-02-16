English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Viral Video: African Bull Gives Lion A Run for Its Life | WATCH

Viral video with both African Bull and the Lion engaged in an intense fight has garbed the attention of netizens on the internet, watch entire video till the en

Rishi Shukla
Viral Video: African Bull Gives Lion a Run for Its Life
Viral Video: African Bull Gives Lion a Run for Its Life | Image:@Abha_261
  • 2 min read
A viral video has taken social media platform X by storm, showing an encounter between an African Bull and a Lion. 

Captured by individuals on a thrilling safari ride somewhere in Africa, the footage captures the intense struggle as the Bull grabs the Lion by the neck. The climax of the video is nothing short of epic, as the lion eventually breaks free from the bull's grasp only to run away.

The video begins with both the African Bull and the Lion engaged in an intense fight, with onlookers capturing every moment of the gripping encounter. 

The bull, displaying remarkable strength and determination, manages to grab the Lion by the neck, showing its formidable power.

Watch Viral Video:

Despite the Lion's reputation as the king of the jungle, it soon becomes apparent that the African bull is not to be underestimated. In a dramatic turn of events, the lion makes a hasty retreat once it breaks free from the bull's grip, highlighting the unexpected outcome of this thrilling encounter.

The viral video continues to captivate viewers on the internet, video has massive 11K views and counting. People in the comment section continues to praise Bull, and giving their own views on it.

Screengrab from comment section
Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

ViralWorld News
