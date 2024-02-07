Advertisement

In a rare and mesmerizing spectacle, a viral video showcasing Yosemite waterfall seemingly emitting fire like volcanic eruption, has taken the internet by storm. The breathtaking footage, reminiscent of the famed Yosemite Firefall phenomenon, has captivated viewers worldwide.

The video unveils a stunning optical illusion, akin to the famed Yosemite Firefall, where the waterfall appears to be ablaze with fiery hues. This extraordinary occurrence, observed only on rare occasions in winters each year, is intensified by the magical backdrop of a sunset casting its golden glow upon the cascading waters.

The stunning optical illusion created by Yosemite Firefall. On rare occasions in February every year, it can glow orange when it's backlit by sunset



[📹 America's National Parks]pic.twitter.com/4oLAIIfdoX — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 21, 2024

The video was shared on the social media platform X by user @Rainmaker1973, quickly amassing over 91K views, 600 likes, and an abundance of comments. One user says “The way that the light catches the waterfall, creating that stunning orange glow against the backdrop of the mountains, is just mesmerizing. It's one of those rare moments in nature where everything seems to align perfectly, creating a moment of pure beauty and wonder.”

The Yosemite waterfall is renowned for its captivating display, where the ‘Horsetail Fall’ in Yosemite National Park can glow vivid orange during sunset when backlit by the sun. This natural phenomenon has become a sought-after spectacle for nature enthusiasts and photographers.