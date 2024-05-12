Advertisement

As the summer sun casts its warm embrace across the land, the quest for refreshment takes on new dimensions. In the heart of Kyoto, a city renowned for its blend of tradition and innovation, one café has taken the art of chilled beverages to a whole new level.

In a viral video shared by The Coffee Lifestyle on Instagram, the world catches a glimpse of Café 33's latest creation—a masterpiece of flavour and presentation. The footage showcases a waiter delicately placing a cup of black coffee alongside vanilla ice cream, milk, syrup, and the pièce de résistance: a massive ice cube with a hollowed-out centre resembling a glass. With a flourish, the waiter pours the coffee, milk, and ice cream into the ice cube, skillfully mixing the ingredients before the final presentation.

This ingenious concoction, priced at approximately 2,000 yen (equivalent to Rs 1,072.61), offers more than just a refreshing beverage—it's an experience in itself. But what truly sets it apart is its exclusivity. Available for only a couple of hours in the afternoon and limited to just five customers per day, each serving becomes a coveted moment, cherished by those fortunate enough to indulge.

The video was shared with a caption that gives all details about the coffee and it reads, “This ice cube is made specially for this menu by an ice master and you pour the cold brewed coffee inside to drink. Served with milk, syrup and vanilla ice cream. There are 2 portions of coffee, so for the 1st cup, drink it black or as an iced latte to enjoy the flavour of coffee itself. For the 2nd portion, drop in the vanilla ice cream and enjoy a cold ice cream float!.”

The viral video has been viewed by 31 lakh times and has 93,000 likes on it.

People’s reactions on the video:

A user wrote, “So what should I do after finishing the coffee? Eat the ice, discard it or take it back home???”, while another commented, “That’s not iced coffee. That’s coffeed ice.”

“I went to a craft coffee bar in kyoto and it was beautiful. Every aspect of your coffee was premium,” another one wrote.

“They forgot to add some ice on it.”

“Everything is so elegant and fancy in Japan. The Japanese people take pride in doing their job to perfection!”