Crocodile attacks handler at a zoo in South Africa, video goes viral | Image: facebook/ReactionUnitSouthAfrica

Viral News: A viral video has surfaced on social media which shows a chilling incident of a handler who was viciously attacked by a crocodile during a live show.

According to a spectator who provided the amateur video, they were watching the show when the crocodile attacked the handler.

The man some how managed to free himself and fled from the sight.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Greylands KZN, a coastal South African province and prompted an immediate response from emergency services.

Details here:

The Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Tongaat Operations Centre received a distress call at approximately 14:48, alerting them to the situation at the Reptile Park.

Reaction Officers swiftly mobilized and arrived at the scene to find that the injured handler had already been rushed to a medical facility privately.

Spectator present at the show, provided an amateur video of the incident to Reaction Officers. The handler found himself in a bizarre situation as the crocodile charged at him, causing him to sustain serious leg injuries.

Miraculously, he managed to free himself avoiding further harm.

Watch Viral Video:

The amateur footage capturing the harrowing encounter between the handler and the crocodile has circulated widely on social media platform, raising intense discussions about safety protocols in zoos and the risks faced by those working closely with dangerous animals.

