Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Viral Video: Crocodile Grabbing Zoo Worker's Hand Between Jaws And Dragging Inside Its Enclosure

Viral Video: With his mouth open, the crocodile grabs her hands and begins to drag her. Those who were witnesses to the incident began to panic and scream.

Pritam Saha
Crocodile Attacks Zookeeper
Crocodile Attacks Zookeeper | Image:X
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Viral: Animals in the wild have unpredictable behavior. Frequently, they exhibit behaviors that defy all logic. Animals can become irrationally angry and attack a person at any time. In the case of a vicious wild animal such as a lion, tiger, or crocodile, the outcomes may be disastrous. A video demonstrating how a typical feeding session escalates into a potentially fatal scenario has appeared from the Scales 'N Tails Reptiles Centre in Utah (USA).

Female Worker Trying To Feed A Crocodile

The footage was first posted to Twitter a year ago. It quickly gains popularity on social media today after being reposted once again. It shows a crocodile attacking a zookeeper. Viewers felt their spines tingle after watching the video. The viral video shows a female zookeeper going about her daily work of lovingly trying to feed a crocodile in its enclosure. The visitors were having fun watching the reptile eat. In an instant, the mesmerizing scene transforms into a terrifying scene. The zoo employee is attacked by the alligator, which then drags her into its enclosure.

Watch The Horrifying Video:

Life-Saving Act Of Co-Worker

With his mouth open, the crocodile grabs her hands and begins to drag her. Those who were witnesses to the incident began to panic and scream. A fearless co-worker by the name of Todd Christopher bravely went into the crocodile's enclosure, seized the animal with all of his strength, and attempted to free the woman's hands from the animal's hold. The crocodile's enormous strength however, made the rescue effort challenging. Amidst all of this confusion, Donnie Wiseman, another employee, entered the enclosure and assisted in defeating the crocodile.

Despite the obvious danger, the brave zookeeper in the water tank remained remarkably calm since she knew that moving quickly would aggravate the crocodile even more. Numerous others watched the horrifying video when it went viral. After talking about the situation on social media, people commended the male staff member for saving the life of the female zoo keeper.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 08:38 IST

ViralWorld News

