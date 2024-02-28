Advertisement

Recently, a viral video is doing the rounds on social media in which an influencer uses the snow to make a ‘Snow Latte’ by using the snow from the ground directly. Prior, some of these videos of people using snow with food items went viral on the internet, but the comments were filled that the ice should be filtered before use as it contains a lot of pollution. This video also has the same comments, and people said that once the snow falls on the ground, it starts picking up bacteria and dirt, and street animals urinate on that too.



In this video, Nelly pours a full glass of black coffee into a bowl full of snow and starts mixing it together. It turns that into chunks of black coffee, in which she puts creamer and powdered sugar and mixes them. Then she takes a mason jar and pours some caramel on the inside, pours some cold water into the coffee mixture, whisks it, and then fills the mason jar with this mixture. And at the end, she takes a round ice tray, fills it with ice to make round ice cubes, and puts them in the jar filled with coffee. After putting all this together, the Snow Latte is ready.

The video has 4 crore views, more than 8 lakh likes, and 23,500 comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Snow is not safe to drink without being boiled.” Another user wrote, “What happened to the dangers of eating snow?” A third one commented, “Girl never heard about pollution.”

Advertisement

The early snow collects pollutants from the air. As per the National Snow and Ice Data Center,



According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, the early snow catches pollutants from the air. They say, “Snow acts like a scrubbing brush as it falls through the atmosphere. So, the longer the snow falls, the cleaner the air, and also the snow.”

