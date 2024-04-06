×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Viral Video: Greece's Evzones Captivate the Internet with Centuries-Old Ceremony

Greece's Evzones, elite guards, mesmerize the internet with traditional march; viral video sparks global fascination with ceremonial spectacle.

Greece's Evzones Captivate the Internet with Centuries-Old Ceremony | Image:Youtube: István Mága
In the age of trending and viral video, it's not often that a centuries-old tradition gets the limelight. Yet, the Evzones, Greece's elite guards, have done just that with their mesmerizing ceremonial march. A resurfaced YouTube video showcasing their precise movements has captured the internet's eyes.

With over 178,000 views and counting, the video offers a glimpse into the Evzones' world, where tradition meets spectacle in a display of disciplined elegance. Viewers are drawn to the Evzones' distinctive marching style, characterized by high kicks and synchronized movements, earning it the moniker “mid-air foot ballet.”

But beyond the spectacle lies a rich tapestry of history and symbolism. The Evzones' traditional attire, including the iconic white skirt adorned with 400 folds symbolizing 400 years of Ottoman rule, speaks volumes about Greece's past struggles and triumphs. The weighty pom-pommed shoes, each weighing over 3 kilograms, add an element of physical challenge to their already demanding routine.

Evzones:

At the heart of the Evzones' performance is their solemn duty: guarding the Greek Parliament at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Standing watch for one-hour shifts, three times within 48 hours, these elite soldiers embody honor and reverence in their every step. Their synchronized movements, accompanied by the rhythmic clinking of the Tsarouchia—shoes adorned with 60 nails—mimic the sound of horses, a tribute to a homesick King Otto's longing for his Bavarian homeland.

But what truly sets the Evzones apart is not just their ceremonial role, but the rigorous selection process that begins long before they don their iconic uniforms. Chosen from the ranks of the Hellenic Army's Infantry Corps, potential Evzones are identified as early as basic training, with a minimum height requirement of an imposing 1.95 meters (6' 5").

Published April 6th, 2024 at 08:57 IST

Viral

