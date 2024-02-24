Advertisement

Viral: There's a good reason why baboons dislike leopards. One of the primary predators of baboons, big cats usually hunt the monkeys at night by scaling the trees where they sleep in large groups. However, things change when the sun comes out, and a recent video from South Africa shows that the large monkeys do sometimes extract their revenge. A group of about fifty baboons are shown in the video, which was first posted to the Latest Sightings Instagram page on August 15, of last year, attacking a leopard in the middle of the road. According to a post on Latest Sightings, Ricky da Fonseca filmed it in Kruger National Park.

According to Fonseca, he saw the big male leopard relaxing on the side of the road while driving close to the Tshokwane picnic area. The group of baboons in the center of the road caught Fonseca's attention as he was getting his camera ready when the car pulled over. Then he watched as the leopard began to stalk the group from its hiding place in the grass. “As the leopard closed in on the baboons, anticipation hung in the air,” Fonseca said. “Suddenly, with a burst of speed, the leopard sprang from the grass in an attempt to catch one of the baboons off guard.”

The leopard's attempt never even got off the ground. One of the largest baboons in the troop charges directly at the leopard as it approaches, obstructing its path. After the two crash into each other, eight or nine baboons have already climbed on top of the leopard. The leopard is left spinning about hopelessly on its back while the rest of the body rotates around, and in a matter of seconds, dozens of them are biting, kicking, and tearing at it. The sound of baboon screeches and leopard roars is unbearable.

baboons group up and attack a cheeta pic.twitter.com/K7o0XrRYtO — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 23, 2024

"Nature Is Amazing" reposted the video on X, a platform that was originally Twitter. "A group of baboons ambush a cheeta," the caption said. Many likes, views, and comments have been received by the video since it was shared.