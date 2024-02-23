Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Viral Video: Indian Woman Dancing With UK Colleague On ‘Bhabo Kehndi,’ Wins The Internet

An Indian woman's viral video dancing to "Bhabo Kehndi" with a UK colleague delights the internet, celebrating cultural fusion and camaraderie.

Garvit Parashar
Indian Woman Dancing With UK Colleague On ‘Bhabo Kehndi"
Indian Woman Dancing With UK Colleague On ‘Bhabo Kehndi" | Image:Instagram: akshata.kinjawadekar
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The different parts of India have a wide and vivid culture, and it is popular across the globe. Recently, a digital creator, akshata.kinjawadekar, posted a video in which she was dancing to a popular Punjabi song, “Bhabo Kehndi E Singha Velna Liya,’ that has taken the internet by storm. But the fun part of the video was that her UK colleague was also seen dancing with her. 

This video by Akshata has garnered more than 2 lakh views and hundreds of comments. The song “Bhabo Kehndi” is an old one but recently came back in trend when Instagram influencers started making reels on it. She posted this on Instagram on her handle with a caption that reads, “you’re such a great sport @don_gandini.”

Advertisement

This viral video got many positive comments from Indian users and also from Indians living on foreign soil. 

Advertisement

“I love introducing my foreign colleagues to the Indian music,” one user said. Another one funnily said, “Good now that you've won their trust...get our kohinoor back.” 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

11 minutes ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live: B-town A-listers will raise the curtain

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan leads Mumbai’s recovery with unbeaten hundred

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos14 minutes ago

  5. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo