Viral Video: Indian Woman Dancing With UK Colleague On ‘Bhabo Kehndi,’ Wins The Internet
An Indian woman's viral video dancing to "Bhabo Kehndi" with a UK colleague delights the internet, celebrating cultural fusion and camaraderie.
The different parts of India have a wide and vivid culture, and it is popular across the globe. Recently, a digital creator, akshata.kinjawadekar, posted a video in which she was dancing to a popular Punjabi song, “Bhabo Kehndi E Singha Velna Liya,’ that has taken the internet by storm. But the fun part of the video was that her UK colleague was also seen dancing with her.
This video by Akshata has garnered more than 2 lakh views and hundreds of comments. The song “Bhabo Kehndi” is an old one but recently came back in trend when Instagram influencers started making reels on it. She posted this on Instagram on her handle with a caption that reads, “you’re such a great sport @don_gandini.”
This viral video got many positive comments from Indian users and also from Indians living on foreign soil.
“I love introducing my foreign colleagues to the Indian music,” one user said. Another one funnily said, “Good now that you've won their trust...get our kohinoor back.”
