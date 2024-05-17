Advertisement

Tokyo: A video has surfaced on social media that shows an Indian woman roaming in a saree on the streets of Tokyo, Japan.

The viral video shared by maahieway on social media platform instagram has created an online sensation. The viral video post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘I wore a saree in Japan and the reactions are hilarious! I thought of wearing an Indian attire on the streets of Tokyo just for fun but didn’t expect people to actually click pictures and get soo shocked. Comment down your favourite reaction [Japan, India, Travel, Tokyo, Saree, Meme, Tokyo Streets].’

Advertisement

A woman in sky blue coloured saree can be seen roaming around on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, in this viral video. As woman walks through the busy streets of tokyo, the local's starts giving her look of all sorts.

Watch Viral Indian Woman in Saree in Japan Video Here:

Advertisement

The reactions woman received from onlookers gets recorded on camera. The woman shares her experience in the social media post saying, ‘I thought of wearing an Indian attire on the streets of Tokyo just for fun but didn’t expect people to actually click pictures and get soo shocked.’

Advertisement

Reactions to the Viral Woman in Saree in Japan:

Netizens in comment section are sharing their thoughts on this heartwarming viral video.

Advertisement

One viewer wrote, ‘Indians always Rockz’, another viewer wrote, ‘confusing about your blouse not about your saree’.

One more user wrote, ‘Muh to band karo uncle’(Close your mouth Uncle), to the reaction over woman in saree viral video.

Advertisement