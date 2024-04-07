Advertisement

Social media has become a catalyst for innovation, revolutionizing the way we perceive, discuss, and enjoy food. In recent times, food bloggers and home chefs have emerged as pioneers in reshaping culinary landscapes worldwide. Their influence has extended even to street food vendors, who are now embracing unique and extraordinary methods to attract attention and satisfy cravings.

Uploaded on Instagram by a popular handle with the caption "How popcorn is made in China!", the clip quickly gained traction, sparking awe and intrigue among viewers.

A recent viral video showcasing a street vendor in China has captured the imagination of netizens globally. The video depicts a mesmerizing process of making popcorn using an unconventional technique. In the footage, a man operates a large machine, filling a metal vessel with corn kernels before tightly sealing it with a lid.

With precise movements, he secures the lid with a spanner and sets the vessel onto a spinning machine. As the vessel rotates, the corn kernels are heated, culminating in a small blast within the machine. The result? Freshly made popcorn, ready to be enjoyed and stored in a net.

Comments flooded in, with users expressing astonishment at the innovative approach. Some humorously remarked on the risk involved, while others marveled at the creativity displayed.

One user said, “That not pop corn that bang corn.”

Another one said, “Worlds least efficient way to make popcorn.”

A third user said, “That’s actually popped corn.”

A fourth user replied, “Chances are one might lose their leg or worse. Plus dirt flavoured popcorn.”

