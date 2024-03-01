Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Left His 9-5 Job To Create Content, Followers Celebrated

Advertisement

A viral video of a content creator has gone but it is not something which is not expected. The French influencer Fabrizio Villari Moroni was dancing in rain this video and the reason was that he left the job. He was dancing in the rain in happiness after putting in his papers and wrote a beautiful note to his followers.

In the caption of this viral video, Fabrizio also described his struggle of creating content while being on a schedule of 9 to 5. And he shared that he is fit for this schedule of desk job with content creation. He wrote, “when I first accepted this job I thought I would be able to make a 9-5 and my content creation both fit in my schedule. I was wrong. I overestimated my ability to be present everywhere at once and to show up equally to all things I commit to. Unfortunately, it didn’t take that long to realize that if you commit to many things, you’re not actually committed to any.

He also added that he had to make a choice between this job and regular content creation and he chose to create content for him and his followers. He said, “So I had to make a choice. Creating for you (and me) is the greatest honor and the only thing that actually fulfills me. Every single day I receive hundreds of DMs and comments saying that, in a way or another, my content has been helpful, either to make someone laugh or to navigate life as an expat.”

At last he thanked the followers and how their feedback helped him in making this decision. “Every single day some of you stop me in the streets of Paris and thank me for what I do. When it’s actually me thanking you for the immense love and support you show me. It will never be forgotten. This was not an easy choice, but as you can see, it was the one that made me happy. Excited to see what’s next for us,” He added.

The video has gotten 73 lakh views and more than 3.5 lakh likes on it. His followers filled the reply section with positive wishes. One user wrote, “This made me cry tears of gratitude. I am so proud of you 🙏 ❤️ Loving and caring for yourself is so beautiful”

Another one wrote, “I understand your happines. Trust me. A month ago I did the same. I left behid a toxic and depressing ambient. I still jobless and with a lot of debts, but my health feels so good.”

A third user wrote, “Proud of you We’ll be missing your energy at the office.”

A fourth one wrote, “I quit my job after five years of full dedication until I fell sick and then realized it was not worth it at all now I’m relieved and happily looking for another one but with different mindset and goals.”