Viral: The fandom of Bollywood movies is not limited to India only, and there were many videos earlier posted by people tuning and dancing to these songs. Recently, a video of a Japanese couple dancing to a Bollywood movie song went viral on the internet. In this viral video, the couple was dancing on the title track of “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Diya.” The video has won hearts across borders.



Moreover, the couple made sure that they created an exact copy of the song, so they tried wearing similar clothes. Soon after posting, the video went viral and got 21 lakh views with more than 1 lakh likes. It was posted by a Japanese influencer on Instagram, and he wrote in the caption, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya ✨ from Japan,” and also tagged the actors of the movie.



India and Japan have a good partnership; apart from politics and strategy, both countries have a long history of cultural relations.



The video gets a lot of positive comments. One user wrote, “You are Amazing great superb🔥 I like urr dance... and urr choice.” Another user wrote, “I love yours than original. Awesome.” A third user wrote, “You guys are always on fire in each of your video I like your channel but I want to meet you guys in real.”

