English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Viral Video: Live Snake Surprises Passengers on Thai AirAsia Flight | WATCH

The scary creature was discovered in the overhead luggage bin, prompting a flurry of reactions among the startled travelers, watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Live Snake Surprises Passengers onboard
Live Snake Surprises Passengers onboard | Image:X/@ArthurM40330824
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Passengers aboard AirAsia Thailand's Flight FD3015 from Bangkok to Phuket were in for a spine-chilling surprise on January 13 when a live snake made an unexpected appearance in the cabin. The scary creature was discovered in the overhead luggage bin, prompting a flurry of reactions among the startled travelers. 

Details of the Incident 

Advertisement

The incident unfolded mid-air as the flight, originating from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, was flying to Phuket. The snake, identified as a small reptile, was spotted gracefully slithering along the cabin lights above the compartments, creating a sense of panic and disbelief among the passengers. 

Video capturing the event quickly went viral on social media platforms, showcasing the snake's unwelcome presence in the cabin. The footage also features a brave flight attendant's attempt to safely capture the serpent. 

Advertisement

AirAsia Thailand Acknowledges the Incident 

Advertisement

In response to the incident, Airlines released a statement confirming the authenticity of the viral video. The airline acknowledged that their staff was promptly alerted to the situation before the plane landed in Phuket. 

Phol Poompuang, the head of corporate safety for the airline, told CNN that occurrences of such incidents are highly uncommon, highlighting that the flight attendants receive comprehensive training to effectively handle such situations. 

Advertisement

While incidents involving live snakes on flights are indeed rare, the unexpected nature of this event has sparked discussions about the challenges airlines may face. 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 19:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

World NewsViral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

21 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

24 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  2. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement