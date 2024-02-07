Advertisement

Passengers aboard AirAsia Thailand's Flight FD3015 from Bangkok to Phuket were in for a spine-chilling surprise on January 13 when a live snake made an unexpected appearance in the cabin. The scary creature was discovered in the overhead luggage bin, prompting a flurry of reactions among the startled travelers.

Details of the Incident

The incident unfolded mid-air as the flight, originating from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, was flying to Phuket. The snake, identified as a small reptile, was spotted gracefully slithering along the cabin lights above the compartments, creating a sense of panic and disbelief among the passengers.

Video capturing the event quickly went viral on social media platforms, showcasing the snake's unwelcome presence in the cabin. The footage also features a brave flight attendant's attempt to safely capture the serpent.

Passengers on an Air Asia plane flying from #Bangkok to Phuket found a #snake in the cabin crawling along the overhead bin. pic.twitter.com/YrfhDHyuhu — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) January 18, 2024

AirAsia Thailand Acknowledges the Incident

In response to the incident, Airlines released a statement confirming the authenticity of the viral video. The airline acknowledged that their staff was promptly alerted to the situation before the plane landed in Phuket.

Phol Poompuang, the head of corporate safety for the airline, told CNN that occurrences of such incidents are highly uncommon, highlighting that the flight attendants receive comprehensive training to effectively handle such situations.

While incidents involving live snakes on flights are indeed rare, the unexpected nature of this event has sparked discussions about the challenges airlines may face.