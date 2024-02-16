English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Viral Video: Man Catches Giant 6-Ft Crocodile Outside House Using Dustbin Like A Hippo Mouth | WATCH

After tying up the crocodile, the man from Florida went to a forested location, kicked the trash can next to a lake, and fled while the reptile scrambled out.

Pritam Saha
Man Catches Crocodile Using A Dustbin
Man Catches Crocodile Using A Dustbin | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Viral: A Navy veteran who used a dustbin to successfully fight and catch a crocodile in his Florida garden has gone viral on social media. In a suspenseful video, Eugene Bozzi, a former Army veteran, faced a 6-foot crocodile and used the garbage can to defend himself. During the one-minute video, the man can be seen approaching the crocodile while holding an open trash can, and the reptile lets out a loud hiss and retreats. The crocodile thrashed its tail before becoming stuck within the container, but Bozzi was able to get its head inside and clamp the lid shut, lifting the bin to an upright position.

After tying up the crocodile, the man from Florida went to a forested location, kicked the trash can next to a lake, and fled while the reptile scrambled out. Bozzi is now a social media hero as a result of his courageous act. He told media that the fact that there were several kids playing in the neighborhood made him decide to catch the crocodile.

A year ago, the video was first shared on X, which was once Twitter. However, as soon as the video was re-posted on social media today, it received a ton of likes and comments in addition to tremendous views.  

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Viral
