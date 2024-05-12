Advertisement

Viral News: A viral video has surfaced on social media showcases how a man catches a giant snake like a pro.

The viral video post shared by therealtarzann on social media platform Instagram is growing popular by each passing day. The viral video also comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Catching snakes mid strike Comment your thoughts.’

The viral video posts and comments indicates that the viral video could be from Indonesia.

The man shown in the viral video catches the snake by one hand without fear for his life. The man does it all with super fast speed that the snake doesn't get a second chance to react.

After garbing the giant snake in his palm, the man keeps him down on the ground, and it all happens in just a matter of few minutes.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Netizens in the comment section are expressing their views and thoughts on the same.

One viewer says, ‘Yo reflexes are Superman’, another comment says, ‘Man that’s an amazing catch.’

One more comment says, ‘Kalimantan island.... Indonesia.’

screengrab of comment section

The man shown in the video is not doing it for the first time, his Instagram page is full of such videos where he is catching wild snakes and animals, post on social media.