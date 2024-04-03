Advertisement

London: The offbeat tracks, which are sung by singers outside the mainstream business, often go viral. Recently, the song that is in everyone's mouth is ‘Chor’ by Justh. It has become such a hit in India. Recently, a viral video surfaced in which a man can be seen singing Justh’s viral ‘Chor’ on the streets of London. The song was awesome as usual, but the thing that adds a cherry on top is that the actual singer, Justh, dropped a comment on the reel.

This viral video shows a man singing the viral ‘Chor’ song, and in the background, the music of the song was also playing. He was singing with the help of a microphone on the streets of London, and people were enjoying the beats of the song. The handle who posted the viral Instagram reel was named @anuragkumarmusic, and he shared the reel with a caption that read, “@i.justh nailing it with this one! ❤️ #Chor in London.” The thing that makes the video special is that the singer who sang the song, “Justh,” replied in the comments.

Advertisement

Watch The Video:

The video has 24 lakh views with 2.7 lakhs. The people in the comments were impressed by the performance and praised him. Also, the original singer of this song replied in the comments. One user wrote, “Therapy is expensive so I prefer listening to AK.” Another user wrote, “Give your camera person an increment brother.”

A third person wrote, “That’s what I’m vibing on!”