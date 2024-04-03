×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Viral Video: Man Singing Trending Song ‘Chor’ On The Streets Of London, Praised By Justh

Popular singer of song ‘Chor,’ “Justh reacts to a man singing his song on the streets of London.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Man Singing The Trending Song ‘Chor’ On The Streets Of London, Praised By Justh
Man Singing The Trending Song ‘Chor’ On The Streets Of London, Praised By Justh | Image:Instagram: anuragkumarmusic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

London: The offbeat tracks, which are sung by singers outside the mainstream business, often go viral. Recently, the song that is in everyone's mouth is ‘Chor’ by Justh. It has become such a hit in India. Recently, a viral video surfaced in which a man can be seen singing Justh’s viral ‘Chor’ on the streets of London. The song was awesome as usual, but the thing that adds a cherry on top is that the actual singer, Justh, dropped a comment on the reel. 

This viral video shows a man singing the viral ‘Chor’ song, and in the background, the music of the song was also playing. He was singing with the help of a microphone on the streets of London, and people were enjoying the beats of the song. The handle who posted the viral Instagram reel was named @anuragkumarmusic, and he shared the reel with a caption that read, “@i.justh nailing it with this one! ❤️ #Chor in London.” The thing that makes the video special is that the singer who sang the song, “Justh,” replied in the comments. 

Advertisement

Watch The Video: 

The video has 24 lakh views with 2.7 lakhs. The people in the comments were impressed by the performance and praised him. Also, the original singer of this song replied in the comments. One user wrote, “Therapy is expensive so I prefer listening to AK.” Another user wrote, “Give your camera person an increment brother.”

A third person wrote, “That’s what I’m vibing on!” 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB

Rayudu's TROLLS RCB

a minute ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

6 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

news

10 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

15 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Flight cancelled

18 minutes ago
Online payment

UPI transaction volume

20 minutes ago
Insolvency

Approval of resolution

21 minutes ago
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi

21 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's Moye Moye Jibe

22 minutes ago
App Store

Apple sideloading apps

27 minutes ago
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Shocker

30 minutes ago
NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon

32 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor Is Married

32 minutes ago
Mayawati BSP

BSP List

33 minutes ago
NSA Ajit Doval led Indian Delegation at SCO Meet in Kazakhstan

Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

33 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

35 minutes ago
F1

Liberty Media to add Moto

39 minutes ago
Hema Malini Prays at Yamuna Bank in Mathura Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Hema Malini

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News8 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo