Viral Video: Man struggles to close a door on a windy day in Antarctica | WATCH

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, a man is seen braving intense wind conditions in Antarctica. The footage, which has garnered over 6 million views on X platform, showcases the sheer force of nature as the individual struggles to close a door against the relentless wind blast.

In the video the wind can be heard howling in the background. The man in the video, determined to close a door, is visibly challenged by the powerful gusts. The force of the wind is so strong that it gives the illusion of a moving train, making it a captivating and surreal sight. The man's efforts to shut the door become a testament to the harsh conditions faced by those in Antarctica.

Within a short span, the video has become a sensation on social media platforms. Viewers from around the world have been captivated by the raw power of the Antarctic winds, and the video has sparked discussions on the extreme weather conditions that researchers and inhabitants face in the region.

Antarctica, known for its frigid temperatures and unique climate, is the coldest, driest, and windiest continent on Earth. The extreme weather is a result of its isolated location and the presence of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current.