Updated February 25th, 2024 at 17:52 IST
Viral Video: Man Turns Prosthetic Eye into Flashlight, Creating a "Titanium Skull Lamp"
A man transforms his prosthetic eye into a functional flashlight, showcasing human-technology integration and garnering fascination online.
- World News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Human cyborgs, a concept made popular by comic books and science fiction, refer to individuals who have integrated technology into their bodies, enhancing their capabilities beyond human limitations. Characters like Cyborg from DC Comics and Iron Man from Marvel are iconic examples. Both of them became human robots after going through a dangerous phase of life. And now a real-life man has tried adding this to his life.
The video shared by @interesting_all showcases a unique adaptation, where a man who lost an eye to cancer has ingeniously transformed his prosthetic eye into a functional flashlight. By embedding a torch within his prosthetic, he not only addresses a physical need but also adds a creative twist to his daily life.
He answered some questions that people asked about the light. Next on the video, "Battey life: 20 hours as a flashlight and it does not get hot" was written. He turned the light on, and then the video text shows, "This is half of my maximum power output. Safety is paramount; I will work my way to full power eventually." Next in the video text, it is written, "I like to call it my titanium skull lamp. It's perfect for reading in the dark as well." "The power source and all hardware are safely contained inside the prosthetic eye."
The video's popularity underscores the fascination and curiosity people have towards the merging of human and technological elements. It has more than 31 lakh views with 56,000 likes.
Advertisement
Published February 25th, 2024 at 17:52 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Man Turns Prosthetic Eye into FlashlightWorld31 minutes ago
PM Seeks Blessings from Dwarka ShankaracharyaWeb Stories34 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.