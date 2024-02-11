Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Viral Video Of Red Bananas Are Visual Delight For Nature Lovers | WATCH

Viral video of red bananas has become a sensation on the internet, captivating audiences with its enchanting visuals, watch entire video below

Rishi Shukla
Viral Video Of Red Bananas Are Visual Delight For Nature Lovers
Viral Video Of Red Bananas Are Visual Delight For Nature Lovers | Image:X/@gunsnrosesgirl3
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A video captioned "Red Bananas" going viral on internet, attracting the attention of nature lovers and curious minds. This visually stunning footage showcases the unique beauty of red bananas, also known as the Colorado banana, Musa acuminata Dacca banana, Cuban banana, or red Spanish banana, originating from India and Southeast Asia. 

Despite its origins, this vibrant fruit is now widely cultivated in regions such as the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, and various Pacific Islands. In India, it is cultivated in Karnataka and neighboring districts. The video has crossed over 8 million views so far.

Watch Video:

Red bananas hold significant cultural and culinary importance in various regions around the world. Originating from India and Southeast Asia, these fruits have been cherished for centuries for their distinct flavor and nutritional benefits.

Viral video of red bananas has become a sensation on the internet, captivating audiences with its enchanting visuals and intriguing subject matter. 

Shared across various social media platforms and online forums, the video has sparked conversations and gained widespread acclaim from viewers worldwide.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

