A video captioned "Red Bananas" going viral on internet, attracting the attention of nature lovers and curious minds. This visually stunning footage showcases the unique beauty of red bananas, also known as the Colorado banana, Musa acuminata Dacca banana, Cuban banana, or red Spanish banana, originating from India and Southeast Asia.

Despite its origins, this vibrant fruit is now widely cultivated in regions such as the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, and various Pacific Islands. In India, it is cultivated in Karnataka and neighboring districts. The video has crossed over 8 million views so far.

Red bananas hold significant cultural and culinary importance in various regions around the world. Originating from India and Southeast Asia, these fruits have been cherished for centuries for their distinct flavor and nutritional benefits.

Shared across various social media platforms and online forums, the video has sparked conversations and gained widespread acclaim from viewers worldwide.