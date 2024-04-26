Advertisement

A viral video featuring young Riley Kay Scott has captured hearts worldwide as she flawlessly imitates a lion's roar.

Shared by her mother, Amy, on social media, the footage showcases Riley's astonishing ability to replicate the powerful sound with remarkable accuracy at her tender age. In the clip, Riley inhales deeply before letting out a mighty roar, leaving viewers amazed by her talent. The video, uploaded on April 25th, has swiftly amassed over 1 million views, with social media users marveling at Riley's skill.

Many have noted that such feats seem more attainable for children than adults, sparking discussions on the fascinating capabilities of young minds.

Watch the viral video:

The video has garnered more than 13 lakh views with 23,000 likes. The video was shared by a user on X and captioned it, “How?????.”

People in the comment section:

On social media these days, the comments are more funnier and interesting. Here are some of the best comments under the post.

One of the users said, “I guess this is one of those things that if you didn’t learn it as a kid, you probably won’t get it as an adult.”

Another one said, “She’s so cool and confident lol mom should be proud of her! Too cute.”

“love when little kids say “when i was little” like they’re not still little,” wrote another one.