Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Viral Video: Perfect Timing Saves A Helpless Cow From Drowning In A Rapidly Flowing Canal | WATCH

Viral Video: In the video, a cow can be seen from a distance drowning in a canal.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Man Saves Cow From Drowning
Man Saves Cow From Drowning | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Turkey: There exist individuals who will do everything it takes to help others. These are exceptional cases of compassion and kindness. And to show that treating animals with kindness, even in the most dire situations, is admirable. The best thing about the excavator operator in Igdir, Turkey, who rescued a cow that had fallen into a water canal, was his incredible sense of timing.

An old video was published again on X (formerly Twitter) by @AMAZlNGNATURE, after being first posted on Reddit by u/kzoxp. In the video, a cow can be seen from a distance drowning in a canal. That's exactly what happened when the operator of an excavator waited for the cow to arrive at a specific location so that the machine could automatically pick it up. He swiftly saves the cow by utilizing the excavator's claw to pick it up and placing it on the other side as soon as it gets to the machine. The operator's accurate timing allowed the cow to be rescued, which was a relief.

Advertisement

There are a ton of likes and roughly 2.9 million views on the video. The caption reads, "A crane operator saves a calf who fell in a water canal with incredible timing, in Iğdır, Turkey." The way the cow was saved won praise from many users of the social networking network. All life on Earth is valuable, and no living thing or situation should be ignored when it comes to life or death. It is also our duty as the superior species to assist other living things, such as animals, when they are in great need of assistance. Fortunately, that's what this incredible video is all about.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

ViralWorld News

