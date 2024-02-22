Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Viral Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin Silence Talkative Host During National Anthem | WATCH

A viral video has surfaced showing Russian president Vladimir Putin silence talkative host during national anthem, watch entire viral video

Rishi Shukla
A viral video from June 19 last year has reignited discussions and debates surrounding Russian President Vladimir Putin's act during a public event. 

The footage captures a notable moment where Putin gestures to a talkative host, signaling for silence, in the middle of the national anthem. The viral video has sparked widespread interest and interpretation, video speaks volumes about Putin's leadership style and the dynamics of power in Russian politics.

The resurfaced video, dated June 19 last year, has circulated across various social media platforms, drawing attention to a particular interaction involving President Putin. 

Originally captured during a public event, the footage shows Putin's response to a talkative host amidst the playing of the Russian national anthem.

As the national anthem plays in the background, President Putin is seen making a discreet yet commanding gesture, indicating to the host to refrain from speaking. 

Watch Viral Video:

Some view Putin's gesture as a demonstration of respect for the anthem and the solemnity of the occasion, portraying him as a disciplined and authoritative figure. 

Others, however, interpret it as a display of power and control, highlighting the dynamics of Putin's leadership and his stance on maintaining order and decorum.

Discussions have emerged regarding the cult personality of Putin, as well as the nuances of power dynamics within the Russian politics.

Social media however is flooded with Putin's viral videos where he can be seen throwing glimpse of his personalities on various events.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 18:46 IST

