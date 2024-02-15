Advertisement

Earth used to be one big land before humans decided to create their own concrete jungle. But one heartwarming video has again got viral in which the harmony of animals and humans is showcased beautifully.

The video is coming from Japan in which humans and deers are seen together under a building during rain. This viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named @TheFigen_. This video has garnered more than 4 lakh views and 14 thousand likes.

The caption of the video was “What happened during the heavy rain in Japan ...So sweet moment!”

In this video a group of deers are seen resting under a building saving themselves from rain. And with them some humans were also presented resting, taking pictures with these beautiful creatures.

