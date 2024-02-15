Updated February 15th, 2024 at 19:09 IST
Viral Video: See What Happens When Rain Forces Humans & Deer to Share a Space | WATCH
Viral video from Japan shows humans and deer taking shelter together under a building during heavy rainstorm, fostering harmony.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Earth used to be one big land before humans decided to create their own concrete jungle. But one heartwarming video has again got viral in which the harmony of animals and humans is showcased beautifully.
The video is coming from Japan in which humans and deers are seen together under a building during rain. This viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named @TheFigen_. This video has garnered more than 4 lakh views and 14 thousand likes.
Advertisement
The caption of the video was “What happened during the heavy rain in Japan ...So sweet moment!”
In this video a group of deers are seen resting under a building saving themselves from rain. And with them some humans were also presented resting, taking pictures with these beautiful creatures.
Advertisement
Published February 15th, 2024 at 19:01 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
After Japan, UK slips into recessionEconomy News28 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.