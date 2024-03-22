Advertisement

Ashton McGrady and her faithful service dog, Forest, have captured the hearts of millions online with their heartwarming adventures, shedding light on the invaluable support provided by service animals to individuals with disabilities.

McGrady, who battles Gitelman syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, POTS, autism, and an inoperable cyst in her spinal cord, utilizes her social media platforms to advocate for both service dogs and people with disabilities. Forest, a golden retriever, has become a beloved figure in their online community, showcasing his unwavering dedication to McGrady's well-being.

Advertisement

Their latest viral moment occurred during a magical encounter aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship when Forest's sheer delight at meeting his favorite Disney character, Pluto, melted the hearts of viewers worldwide. In a video that has amassed approximately 20 million views across various platforms, Forest and Pluto can be seen basking in each other's company, sharing cuddles while Forest proudly clutches a Pluto-themed toy in his mouth.

Advertisement

"We make it a point every time that we visit Disney to always visit Pluto, and sometimes Pluto makes it a point to visit us," McGrady shared.

She emphasized the significance of showcasing Forest's interactions within the context of his service duties, stating, "I think it's important to take a step back and realize that he is only there because he is a working service dog. It's also a great opportunity to show what living with a service dog looks like, what that looks like for a disabled person ... I think just normalizing that is important."

Forest's unwavering affection for Pluto has remained consistent throughout their Disney travels, with McGrady noting, "Pluto is his favorite. Pluto is obviously very dog-like -- he has all the dog mannerisms. And [Forest] loves that."

Advertisement

This heartwarming encounter serves as a poignant reminder of the profound bond between service animals and their owners, as well as the importance of inclusion and representation for individuals with disabilities in all facets of life. Forest's contagious joy and unwavering companionship continue to inspire and uplift audiences around the globe.

