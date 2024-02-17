English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Viral Video Shows A Poor Swan Trapped In A Fence Will Bring Tears To Your Eyes | WATCH

Viral: The video, shared on Instagram, depicts a swan that is unable to break free from the metal bars of a fence.

Pritam Saha
Poor Swan Trapped In A Fence
Poor Swan Trapped In A Fence | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: It's funny and cute to see animals stuck in strange positions. Because they frequently misjudge their own size, animals can fall into certain dangerous situations. If you browse the internet, a number of images of stuck animals may show you many examples of this occurrence. Today, we're looking at the viral rescue operation video of a swan that became stuck in a fence, which left internet users feeling both amazed and alarmed. 

The video was apparently taken at an undisclosed place by a bystander. The video, shared on Instagram by user mysleezywildlife, depicts a swan that is unable to break free from the metal bars of a fence. Perhaps from trying to flap its way out of the merciless hold of the structure, it appeared tired. A million views, countless retweets, and likes have already been received by the post. Thankfully, someone saw what was happening and moved quickly to help. The bystander used a combination of tactful strategy and light pushing to successfully free the swan.

Concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of the animals navigating these spaces have been raised by the incident, which has sparked conversations about safety, how human infrastructure is encroaching on natural spaces, and how wildlife encounters with urban environments are becoming more common.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralWorld NewsRepublic Digital
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

14 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

14 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

14 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

20 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

20 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

20 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

20 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

20 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

21 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

21 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Judicial custody of Sisodia, Sanjay Singh extended till Feb 28

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. 'No more TANTRUMS': Jay Shah issues ULTIMATUM to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. 224/2 to 319 all out: India STUN England in Rajkot

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo