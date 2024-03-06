Advertisement

Viral Video: A video of a woman brutally beating up another girl was released on social media, and it soon gained popularity. The female who was assaulted was allegedly sleeping with her "cheating boyfriend," according to the widely shared video. However, as soon as the video went viral, the majority of users condemned the betrayed woman's conduct, with many believing that the boyfriend should have been the one to receive this kind of "justice" instead of the woman.

Although the date and location of the incident could not be verified, the video was a Snapchat clip. Under the username "CCTV IDIOTS," the video was posted on the social media platform X, which was once known as Twitter. "Teenage Girl Beats On Female Who Allegedly Slept With Her Boyfriend," read the description of the image.

Teenage Girl Beats On Female Who Allegedly Slept With Her Boyfriend pic.twitter.com/niE69ey6Is — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) March 5, 2024

The video quickly gained widespread popularity online after being posted. The majority of people disapproved of the girls' actions, with many thinking that the cheating partner ought to have been the one on the receiving end and others calling it a "crime." After being shared, the post has received 829k views. One User Commented, “You beating up the wrong person sis”. Another User wrote, “Her dude is a cheater.”