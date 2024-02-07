English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Viral Video Shows Baby Kangaroo Falling Out Of His Mother's Pouch As He Tries To Get Back In | WATCH

Viral: The video is too adorable to stop watching and has received over 4 lakh views.

Pritam Saha
A video of a baby kangaroo trying to re-enter his mother's pouch and falling out has gone viral
A video of a baby kangaroo trying to re-enter his mother's pouch and falling out has gone viral | Image:X
Viral: On social media, we frequently come across adorable and funny videos of nature. A baby kangaroo is among the most adorable animals on the earth. It is the loveliest thing to witness as they reside in their mother's pouch and only occasionally appear with their faces up. Twitter users are going crazy over a video that shows a newborn kangaroo attempting to go back into his mother's pouch.

The kangaroo can be seen in the video repeatedly attempting to climb into its mother's pouch, but because it is larger than the typical young kangaroo, it keeps sliding out. He falls as it inserts its head, but as soon as it lowers its tummy, its face slides back out. This occurs multiple times before he manages to go inside the pouch and make himself comfortable.

The video is too adorable to stop watching and has received over 4 lakh views. But why do kangaroos have pouches, do you know? The first few months of a baby kangaroo's life are completely spent in the pouch. This is due to the fact that the pouch is the only place where they can get the warmth and nourishment required for growth. They grow, sleep, and consume milk inside the pouch until they are strong enough to begin their lives outside of it.

They even urinate and poop in the pouch, which frequently leaves it dirty. To guarantee that the infant maintains hygiene as well, the mother must clean the pouch on a regular basis. After roughly eight months, baby kangaroos periodically revisit their mother's pouch to continue feeding, continuing to do so for a further six months. All things considered, the kangaroo pouch serves as an incubator, permits nursing, and provides a defense mechanism for the mother to shield her child from harm.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

