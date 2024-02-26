English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Viral Video Shows How Afghans Keep Grapes Fresh For Up to 6 Months | WATCH

Viral video on social media captures the essence of Afghanistan's culture and tradition, fruit seller is selling grapes in a clay covered pot watch entire video

Rishi Shukla
Afghan fruit seller using clay pot to keep grapes fresh
Afghan fruit seller using clay pot to keep grapes fresh | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A video is getting viral on social media captures the essence of Afghanistan's culture and tradition. In the viral video a fruit seller can be seen selling grapes in a clay pot on the streets.

Fruit seller is selling grapes in a clay covered pot might surprise many, but there is an extraordinary reason behind doing so. These sealed clay pots are to keep the grapes fresh for up to 6 months, surprising isn't it.

Watch Viral Video Here:

This is a popular method of food preservation in Afghanistan, grapes are kept fresh for months using a clay pot sealed with mud, this local technique is known as ‘Kangina’.

A clay pottery is used to air tight and moisture seal the food product inside. It protects the fruit from outer atmosphere and keeps grapes fresh for months.

A man using ‘Kangina’ clay pot

 Viewers in the comment section are praising this old technique of keeping fruits fresh for months. One user says, ‘Early versions of the ziplock bag', another user comments, ‘Or, you know, you could turn it into wine…..'.

screengrab of comment section

Afghanistan is a dry land and such old tricks and techniques are popular to keep pulpy fruits and other food products fresh for longer period of time. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

ViralWorld News

