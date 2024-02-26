Viral Video Shows How Afghans Keep Grapes Fresh For Up to 6 Months | WATCH

Advertisement

A video is getting viral on social media captures the essence of Afghanistan's culture and tradition. In the viral video a fruit seller can be seen selling grapes in a clay pot on the streets.

Fruit seller is selling grapes in a clay covered pot might surprise many, but there is an extraordinary reason behind doing so. These sealed clay pots are to keep the grapes fresh for up to 6 months, surprising isn't it.

This method of food preservation in Afghanistan, where grapes are kept substantially fresh for 6 months using a mud-straw container known as kangina,

This is a popular method of food preservation in Afghanistan, grapes are kept fresh for months using a clay pot sealed with mud, this local technique is known as ‘Kangina’.

A clay pottery is used to air tight and moisture seal the food product inside. It protects the fruit from outer atmosphere and keeps grapes fresh for months.

Viewers in the comment section are praising this old technique of keeping fruits fresh for months. One user says, ‘Early versions of the ziplock bag', another user comments, ‘Or, you know, you could turn it into wine…..'.

Afghanistan is a dry land and such old tricks and techniques are popular to keep pulpy fruits and other food products fresh for longer period of time.