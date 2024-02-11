Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

February 11th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

VIRAL Video Shows Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Massive Explosion

Viral: A grey car is seen speeding into the left entrance, slamming into a gas station, and then coming to a stop in front of a metal fence.

Pritam Saha
Video Shows A Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station
Video Shows A Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Traffic accidents have become more frequent and severe over time. As usual, cars, trucks, and two-wheelers make up the majority of the vehicles engaged in collisions brought on by speeding and other traffic violations. Recently, a terrifying video of a car in New Mexico that was caught on camera by another car driver when it going off the highway and hitting a gas station. Dashcam footage from a driver making a phone call while entering the gas station from the right door is seen in the video.

Shocking Accident Video

In a shocking video posted on X, formerly Twitter, a grey car is seen speeding into the left entrance, slamming into a gas station, and then coming to a stop in front of a metal fence. On the footage, the car's driver can be heard yelling. In the video the car driver coming to the other entrance can also be seen getting out of the car, and trying to assist the injured driver who was in an accident.

Early Morning Crash

The crash occurred at the La Plata Speedway, which is situated on New Mexico Highway 170, at around 5:55 p.m. on February 4, prompting the San Juan County Sheriff's Office to respond. Callers reported that a grey car heading north had gone off the road, slamming into the gas station and then into a metal fence. Several sources state that no one was physically hurt in the collision.

The driver after the collision appeared confused, according to witnesses at the site. The grey pickup car and the aluminum awning had substantial damage when police officers arrived. According to the investigation, there's a chance the driver had a medical incident before the collision.

