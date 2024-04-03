×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Viral Video Shows Surprising Microscopic View Of Strawberries: Viewer Reactions Pour In

Viral video shows a magnified view of strawberries with tiny insects, sparking debate among viewers about whether it's gross or harmless.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Viral Video Shows Surprising Microscopic View Of Strawberries
Viral Video Shows Surprising Microscopic View Of Strawberries | Image:X: @FredDiBiase247
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Strawberries are the kind of fruit that everyone likes, and they also look cute. Well, when it comes to looking, have you ever thought about how strawberries look under a microscope? A recent video has gone viral in which a person records how this fruit looks behind the microscope lens. This viral video has sparked reactions among netizens. 

The video was shared by X user with the handle @FredDiBiase247, and his caption reads, “Let’s look at a strawberry under a telescope.

Must Watch👇🏽👇🏽.” 



The video starts with a person holding a strawberry, and then in the next take, it shows some insects running on the fruit and zooming more, finding out that it has worms crawling in it. The video was posted a day ago and has gotten more than 10 million views. With this, it has 13,000 likes on it.

People in the comments also reacted to this post. 

One of the users said, “Nothing stomach acids cant take care of.”

Another one said, “Still taste good and its extra protein win win.” 

“ And I'm still going out to the garden, pick it right off the plant and eat it,” said a third one.

A fourth user said, “Due to quantum mechanics, the bugs are only there if you look for them.” 
 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

27 minutes ago
Rajasthan royals beat Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024: Points Table

31 minutes ago
World's Most Powerful Scanner Reveals First Image of Human Brain

Image of Human Brain

32 minutes ago
IIT Graduate Caught Lying on Resume in Shocking Interview

IIT Graduate Caught Lying

35 minutes ago
There Was a Time When Nehru Said `India Second, China First': S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister

36 minutes ago
One Dead And Six Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Bhiwandi

One Dead And Six Injured

36 minutes ago
Odisha FC

Odisha beat Punjab 3-1

37 minutes ago
Woman, Her Friend Who Faked Kidnapping From Kota To Fund Trip Abroad Found in Indore

Fake Kidnapping

38 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Suicide Prank Gone Wrong

39 minutes ago
Arnab Ask Where Is The Money Trail? | The Debate

Where Is The Money Trail?

40 minutes ago
PSI injured in Jammu and Kashmir

PSI Critically Injured

42 minutes ago
Virat Kohli on the left

RCB choke again

an hour ago
Celebrating The National Walking Day 2024

National Walking Day 2024

an hour ago
Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

an hour ago
Celebrating Independent Artist Day 2024

Independent Artist Day

an hour ago
LSG vs RCB

LSG beat RCB by 28 runs

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All-Black

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Never Takes Leaves, 'Rahul Baba' Travels Abroad in Summer: Shah

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'Tour of India showed how far behind I was': Why Ben Stokes OPTED OUT

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024: Shane Bond says THIS Player is the NEXT Suryakumar Yadav

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 'I didn't realize he was this young': Watson impressed by Riyan Parag

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Denied Ticket, Miffed Bihar BJP MP Ajay Nishad Joins Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo