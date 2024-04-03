Advertisement

Strawberries are the kind of fruit that everyone likes, and they also look cute. Well, when it comes to looking, have you ever thought about how strawberries look under a microscope? A recent video has gone viral in which a person records how this fruit looks behind the microscope lens. This viral video has sparked reactions among netizens.



The video was shared by X user with the handle @FredDiBiase247, and his caption reads, “Let’s look at a strawberry under a telescope.



Must Watch👇🏽👇🏽.”

The video starts with a person holding a strawberry, and then in the next take, it shows some insects running on the fruit and zooming more, finding out that it has worms crawling in it. The video was posted a day ago and has gotten more than 10 million views. With this, it has 13,000 likes on it.



People in the comments also reacted to this post.



One of the users said, “Nothing stomach acids cant take care of.”



Another one said, “Still taste good and its extra protein win win.”



“ And I'm still going out to the garden, pick it right off the plant and eat it,” said a third one.



A fourth user said, “Due to quantum mechanics, the bugs are only there if you look for them.”

