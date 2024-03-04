English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Viral Video: Space Capsule Captured Mesmerising Video Clips While entering Earth’s Atmosphere

Space capsule fitted with a camera captured stunning visuals while reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, shared by Varda Space Industries.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Space Capsule Captured Mesmerising Video Clips While entering Earth
Space Capsule Captured Mesmerising Video Clips While entering Earth | Image:X: @VardaSpace
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varda Space Industries, an US-based space exploration industry, shared a post on X in which they successfully landed a capsule in the Utah Desert. The size of this space capsule was 3-foot wide, fitted with a camera, and captured some mesmerising clips while entering the earth’s orbit. Varda posted the video a few days ago, and now it is trending everywhere. The scenery of the blue horizon and black space created stunning visuals.


Varda wrote on X, “Here's a video of our capsule ripping through the atmosphere at Mach 25, no renders, raw footage:”

Advertisement


This viral video got more than 14 lakh views and 4500 likes. And apart from this, Varda also shared a 5-minute video. 

Varda wrote in the caption of the 5-minute video, “Below is a longer 5-minute edit from separation to touchdown: The full unedited raw footage and audio from separation to touchdown is available on our YouTube:”

Advertisement


The users are in awe of this footage; one user replied, “That’s amazing. 
Thank you for sharing this.” 
Another user wrote, “Congratulations and thanks for showing us what the re-entry looks like!” A third user wrote, “Wow, so cool. I had my ear pressed for audio, waiting to hear the sound of air friction.”
 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

4 minutes ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

41 minutes ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

17 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

17 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

17 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

17 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

17 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

17 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

18 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

18 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bitcoin crosses $65,000 for the first time after 2021

    Business News2 minutes ago

  2. European telcos’ new deal hopes face reality check

    Business News3 minutes ago

  3. SoftwareOne shareholders cancel sale agreement with Bain Capital

    Tech 6 minutes ago

  4. Vi rolls out eSIM for Prepaid users in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa regions

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. Big B Lauds Jaishankar For Confronting Maldives Over 'Bully India' Barb

    Entertainment7 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo