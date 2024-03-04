Viral Video: Space Capsule Captured Mesmerising Video Clips While entering Earth’s Atmosphere

Advertisement

Varda Space Industries, an US-based space exploration industry, shared a post on X in which they successfully landed a capsule in the Utah Desert. The size of this space capsule was 3-foot wide, fitted with a camera, and captured some mesmerising clips while entering the earth’s orbit. Varda posted the video a few days ago, and now it is trending everywhere. The scenery of the blue horizon and black space created stunning visuals.



Varda wrote on X, “Here's a video of our capsule ripping through the atmosphere at Mach 25, no renders, raw footage:”

Here's a video of our capsule ripping through the atmosphere at mach 25, no renders, raw footage: pic.twitter.com/ZFWzdjBwad — Varda Space Industries (@VardaSpace) February 28, 2024



This viral video got more than 14 lakh views and 4500 likes. And apart from this, Varda also shared a 5-minute video.



Varda wrote in the caption of the 5-minute video, “Below is a longer 5-minute edit from separation to touchdown: The full unedited raw footage and audio from separation to touchdown is available on our YouTube:”

Below is a longer 5-minute edit from separation to touchdown:



The full unedited raw footage and audio from separation to touchdown is available on our YouTube: https://t.co/ipdBvx93iB pic.twitter.com/ggIRHUvnnI — Varda Space Industries (@VardaSpace) February 28, 2024



The users are in awe of this footage; one user replied, “That’s amazing.

Thank you for sharing this.”

Another user wrote, “Congratulations and thanks for showing us what the re-entry looks like!” A third user wrote, “Wow, so cool. I had my ear pressed for audio, waiting to hear the sound of air friction.”

