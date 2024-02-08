English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

Viral Video: This human money counter takes internet by storm | WATCH

The viral sensation features a young girl demonstrating her remarkable ability to count money with unparalleled speed and precision, watch entire video below

Rishi Shukla
Lady with amazing money counting skills goes viral
Lady with amazing money counting skills goes viral | Image:X/Viral
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A recent viral video has captivated the online community, showcasing a young girl with an extraordinary talent, the ability to count currency notes at a speed comparable to a professional money counting machine. 

The video, which has garnered over 2 million views, has sparked amusement and curiosity across social media platforms.

Advertisement

The viral sensation features a young girl demonstrating her remarkable ability to count money with unparalleled speed and precision. Her skills have been likened to that of a currency counting machine, leaving viewers both astonished and amused. 

As the video continues to circulate online, users from various corners of the internet have shared their reactions, contributing to the video's exponential popularity.

Advertisement

What sets this video apart is the seamless synchronization of the girl's hand movements and her lightning-fast counting abilities. It's not just about the speed; it's the accuracy and efficiency that have left viewers in awe. 

Many have commented on the resemblance of her counting skills to the precision of a professional money counting machine, raising questions about the nature of her talent and the extent of human capabilities.

 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  2. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement