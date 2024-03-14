×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Viral Video: Travel Couple’s Video Of Most Expensive Underwater Room, Netizens Reacted

A viral video showcases an underwater hotel room, sparking awe and fear among viewers. Travel vlogger Kara and Nate explore its luxury, ignited mixed reactions.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Travel Couple Shared Video Of Most Expensive Underwater Room
Travel Couple Shared Video Of Most Expensive Underwater Room | Image:Instagram: karaandnate
  • 2 min read
A viral video has surfaced on the internet and showcases an extremely expensive hotel room. But the reason why this video is trending and going viral will leave you awestruck. This room is the most Expensive Underwater Room. The video was posted by a travel vlogger couple, and they also showed how they spent their time.  

The video is making the rounds on the internet and has become a topic among users, and people have shown mixed reactions to it. According to someone, it is amazing, but many say it is scary. 

Travel vlogger Kara and Nate, who post their travel experiences of different places, shared this on their Instagram page and wrote in the caption, "Would you stay here?!" The video starts by showing the room from a section over the water. It has a private elevator, which takes you to the underwater room, and there you get the view. The whole room is submerged underwater, and they showed all the areas, including the washroom. 

The video has garnered over 7 crore views and more than 30 lakh likes. People in the comments are asking questions, as one user said, “How did they built it?”

Some of the users are not finding the video comfortable for them. 

A user wrote, “Imagine how dark it gets at night, and you have no idea what's behind that glass. No thanks. I'm good. Hard pass.”

Another one wrote, “That’s not what it’s like driving a submarine !!!”

“The problem is I've watched too many movies😂😂i only see disaster 😂,” said a third one. 

A fourth user said, “The video gave me a shortness of breath.”

“It’s nice and everything but $50,000 a night HELL NO It’s worth it!,” said a fifth user. 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Viral

