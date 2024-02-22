Advertisement

A viral video has sent shockwaves across social media platforms, showing a harrowing incident in the skies of northern Wisconsin, America.

In a heart-stopping moment captured on a skydiver's head-mounted camera, two small planes carrying thrill-seeking skydivers collided mid-air, creating a scene of chaos and danger.

The viral footage has sparked widespread concern and raised questions about aviation safety protocols during recreational activities like skydiving.

The viral video, which quickly gained traction online, reveals the terrifying sequence of events as the two planes, each packed with skydivers, unexpectedly crashed in the air.

With cameras rolling, viewers witness the unthinkable as the aircraft collide, sending shockwaves and triggering a state of panic among those on board.

Watch Viral Video:

Two planes crash in the air while skydiving pic.twitter.com/nmUKfTgC5q — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) February 20, 2024

Despite the catastrophic collision, there were miraculous escapes as both pilots and passengers managed to deploy their parachutes and jump to safety before the planes touches the ground below.

Miraculously, there were no reports of fatalities among the skydivers or individuals on the ground, although some sustained minor injuries during the chaotic incident.

Viral video has another angle of collision, have a look.

While the events captured in the viral video may have shaken the confidence of some, they also emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety and preparedness in all aerial activities, ensuring that tragedies like this remain rare exceptions.

