An Instagram influencer from the United States faced an unusual experience while taking a yawn and ended up in a hospital. The incident unfolded when Jenna Sintara from New Jersey yawned so hard that her jaw got locked and her mouth stayed wide open.

In the world of social media, where every moment is shared and every experience documented, one influencer's recent trip to the hospital has sparked both concern and curiosity among her followers. Just days before her birthday, Jenna, a popular online personality, found herself in a harrowing situation at a medical facility, which she promptly shared with her audience.

In a video posted by Jenna, she can be seen checking into a hospital, visibly distressed and struggling to speak. Accompanied by someone who noted that her issue had persisted for an hour, Jenna appeared to be wiping drool from her mouth, a clear indication of discomfort. The short clip captured her expressing her pain, setting the stage for a narrative that would soon grip her followers.

Watch the viral video:

The hospital staff wasted no time in conducting tests, only to deliver an unexpected diagnosis - the force of Jenna's yawn had dislocated her jaw, leaving it locked in place. Hours of tests ensued, alongside the administration of prescription medication, until finally, the hospital staff managed to "shove (her) jaw back together," as Jenna recounted in her social media post.

"I cannot believe this happened," Jenna wrote in the caption of her video, a sentiment echoing the disbelief of her 2.4 million viewers.

In a subsequent update video, Jenna's face was obscured by bandages, signaling the aftermath of her ordeal. The text overlay in the video conveyed the aftermath of "lots of meds and four doctors shoving my jaw back together," alongside the grim prognosis that the problem might recur.

However, not everyone shared Jenna's sense of shock and concern. Some viewers were quick to dismiss the severity of the situation, with one user claiming, "This is pretty common. All they have to do is pull the bottom jaw out and it pops back into place. Its also not painful at all. The Hospital is hella scamming."

Others expressed admiration for Jenna's composure in the face of adversity, with one remarking, "What a cool and calm young lady. I'd be freakin out!"

